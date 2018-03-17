Gbolahan Salami made a goal-scoring debut for his Kazakhstani club Irtysh Pavloda today as he scored the match winner in their 2-1 win over visitors Aktobe.
Irtysh Pavloda are now third on the league table with six points from two games.
The former KuPS of Finland hitman, who penned a-two-year deal with the club during the January transfer window, converted a spot kick in the 35th minute to make it 2–1.
The 26-year-old striker has played for Shooting Stars, Sunshine Stars, Warri Wolves and Red Star Belgrade.
He has represented Nigeria at U20 and full international.
