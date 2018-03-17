Gbolahan Salami made a goal-scoring debut for his Kazakhstani club Irtysh Pavloda today as he scored the match winner in their 2-1 win over visitors Aktobe.

Irtysh Pavloda are now third on the league table with six points from two games.

The former KuPS of Finland hitman, who penned a-two-year deal with the club during the January transfer window, converted a spot kick in the 35th minute to make it 2–1.

The 26-year-old striker has played for Shooting Stars, Sunshine Stars, Warri Wolves and Red Star Belgrade.

He has represented Nigeria at U20 and full international.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR