Gbolahan Salami made a goal-scoring debut for his Kazakhstani club Irtysh Pavloda today as he scored the match winner in their 2-1 win over visitors Aktobe.

Irtysh Pavloda are now third on the league table with six points from two games.

The former KuPS of Finland hitman, who penned a-two-year deal with the club during the January transfer window, converted a spot kick in the 35th minute to make it 2–1.

The 26-year-old striker has played for Shooting Stars, Sunshine Stars, Warri Wolves and Red Star Belgrade.

He has represented Nigeria at U20 and full international.