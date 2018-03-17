Torino midfielder Joel Obi handed the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a major boost ahead of the friendly matches against Poland and Serbia next week by returning to training with the Serie A club ahead of Sunday’s league clash against Fiorentina.

The Super Eagles face Poland on Friday and Serbia four days later in World Cup warm-up matches.

Obi missed Torino’s last game away to AS Roma due to a suspected knockand was reportedly doubtful for a return to the Super Eagles.

But according to the official website of Torino, Obi completed the training on Friday and could be named in the matchday squad for the clash.

“Bonifazi and Joel Obi returned to the group and played the entire session with the team mates,” Torino stated.

Obi’s invitation to the Super Eagles is his first in two years since he missed out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Obi has scored four goals and provided two assists in 18 Serie A games for Torino this season.