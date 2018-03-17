Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa believes that the team is not solely dependent on Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer Junior Lokosa.

The marksman missed Kano’s 2-0 defeat at Yobe Desert Stars, which has fuelled talks about the Kano club’s over-reliance on the in-form forward for goals.

Lokosa has been Kano’s best player thus far this season having hit the back of the net 10 times in 11 appearances.

Musa also pointed to the absence of defender Chinedu Udoji who died in a car crash in Kano as another instance.

The Kano Pillars manager also made it clear that his team did not lose to Yobe Stars because Lokosa was missing in the game.

“We didn’t lose because of Lokosa’s absence. I didn’t build my team on any individual,” Musa told the league’s official website.

“If you remember during CHAN, we had three players in Rabiu Ali, Ifeanyi (Nweke) and Stephen Eze with the Nigerian team yet we got good results.

“Even when we lost our defender Udoji to death we played well in our subsequent matches, so it is not about Lokosa, but it was just an off-day for the team against Yobe Stars.”

Kano will face Niger Tornadoes in a league game at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Monday.