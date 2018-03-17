Iceland, who are in the same Russia 2018 World Cup with Nigeria, will face the Black Stars of Ghana in a tune-up game on June 7 at the Laugardalsvellir Stadium, Reykjavik.

The Iceland Football Federation confirmed the date and venue for the game on their official website on Friday.

The game will be Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men’s final friendly game before their opening match at the global soccer fiesta against Argentina on June 16.

It will the first time the Europeans who will also be making their maiden World Cup appearance in Russia will be facing the West Africans at the international level.

The match will be a good test for Iceland ahead of their clash against three-time African champions Nigeria, who they will face in their second group game in Russia on June 22 at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

Iceland will intensify their build-up ahead of the World Cup when they take on Mexico and Peru in friendly games in the United States of America on March 23rd and March 27threspectively.

Iceland and Nigeria are in Russia 2018 World Cup Group D with Argentina and Croatia.