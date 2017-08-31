Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year old has agreed to move to Stamford Bridge for a reported £23m, plus add-ons, where he will link up again with Antonio Conte – who selected the defender for Italy in 2016.

Zappacosta, who has made four international appearances for his country, joined Torino from Atalanta in 2015, where he has since featured in 58 Serie A games.

Chelsea boss Conte has been in the market for a right-sided player this summer, with bids being rejected for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bayern Munich’s Rafinha.

In Zappacosta, Conte will have a player renowned for featuring in the right-wing-back position, a role Conte has utilised successfully in his 3-4-3 formation since arriving at Chelsea last summer.