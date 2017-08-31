Manchester City have made an improved second bid of around £60m for Arsenal’s Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners have already rejected a £50m bid from City for the player.

Sanchez, 28, who scored 24 league goals last season, is out of contract next summer and wants to play for City manager Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal have rebuffed all approaches for Sanchez, and would like City’s Raheem Sterling as part of any deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But Guardiola is understood to want the Chilean as a straight purchase.

England forward Sterling, 22, has featured in all three of City’s games so far this season.

However he is not guaranteed a starting role at Etihad Stadium following the summer arrival of Bernardo Silva from Monaco.

BBC Sport reports Sterling would be interested in moving back to his home city of London should he become part of the Sanchez deal.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Manchester City’s 17-year-old English forward Jadon Sancho.