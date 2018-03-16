Danny Welbeck is expected to find out on Monday whether he will face any retrospective action for an alleged dive during Arsenal’s 3-1 win against AC Milan on Thursday.

The Arsenal striker went down after a challenge from left-back Ricardo Rodriguez to win, and eventually convert, a penalty to level the game and help ensure the club’s place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

It is understood UEFA’s disciplinary body has been reviewing incidents from Thursday’s Europa League matches.

Retrospective action is thought unlikely, at this stage, but disciplinary bodies have broad powers and can call on any evidence they think worthwhile.

Arsene Wenger said after the match: “I haven’t seen it again. I will watch it again and give my honest feeling about it. I will give him my honest feeling about it as well [if I view it as a dive], don’t worry.

“There’s two things: was it a penalty or not? I don’t know. The Italian players were unhappy with it. I can understand that, because I don’t really know what it was.”

Arsenal were pitted against Russian club CSKA Moscow in Friday’s quarter-final draw and will play the first leg at home on April 5.