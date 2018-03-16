Jose Mourinho says jeering Manchester United fans will not make him cry in an emotional defence of his managerial legacy, and has urged them to lower expectations.

The Old Trafford crowd were left displeased with their team’s cautious display during Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla which saw them crash out of the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Mourinho was quick to remind the United faithful of the club’s recent failings in Europe.

“I am not going to run away or disappear or to cry because I heard a few boos, I’m not going to disappear from the tunnel, running immediately, the next match I will be the first to go out, I am not afraid of my responsibilities.” said Mourinho.

“When I was 20 I was nobody in football, I was somebody’s son, with a lot of pride, and now with 55 I am what I am, I did what I did because of work and because of talent and my mentality. So they can be together, I understand that for many, many, many years was really, really hard for the people who doesn’t like me; ‘here he is again, here he wins again’.

“For 10 months I win nothing, the last title that I won was 10 months ago, I beat Liverpool, Chelsea, I lose against Sevilla and now is their moment to be happy. I learn that in my religious formation, be happy with others happiness, so be it, I am a really happy guy.

“I say to the fans that the fans are the fans and have the right to their opinions and reactions, but there is something that I used to call football heritage. I don’t know if, I try to translate from my Portuguese, which is almost perfect, to my English, which is far from perfect, football heritage.”