Jurgen Klopp says he is “angry” at the Premier League’s decision to move the upcoming Merseyside derby as a result of Liverpool’s draw in the Champions League.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, April 8, Liverpool’s trip to Everton has now been brought forward to that Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. kick-off after the Merseyside club drew Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, according to Klopp.

Liverpool play Pep Guardiola’s team in the first leg of their European tie on the evening of Wednesday, April 4, before then facing Everton in an early kick-off the following Saturday.

Speaking at his pre-Watford news conference on Friday, Klopp said: “I’m already angry, to be honest, because I heard a second ago that the Premier League will put our game against Everton at 12:30 [on the] Saturday.

“I know countries where they cancel whole matchdays [so] that their teams can play in a proper shape.

“We have to play Wednesday night against Man City and then we play Everton at 12:30 three days later. I only heard a second ago.

“That’s not too cool, but obviously we have to go the hard way and I’m used to that.”