Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has signed a contract extension until 2021.

The 27-year-old signed for United on in August 2014 from Sporting Lisbon for £16m and has gone on to win an FA Cup, a League Cup, the Europa League and a Community Shield.

“I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club,” the Argentine told the club’s website. “When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons.

“I am working hard to get back on the pitch. I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch.”

Rojo has not played since the 2-0 win against Huddersfield on February 3 with United showing caution on his recovery having been on the sidelines since April 2017 for seven months with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Rojo has been a trusted option for Mourinho and the United boss is pleased to have tied the defender down to a new deal.

Jose Mourinho added: “Although his injury has kept him sidelined over these past few weeks, Marcos is working hard to return to full fitness.

“He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club and I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, and has always shown great professionalism.”