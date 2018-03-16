Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has not made the Spain squad for this month’s friendlies against Germany and Argentina.

The 25-year-old, who moved from Real Madrid in the summer for £75m, has not scored for Chelsea in 2018 and has started the Blues’ last three matches on the bench.

After a promising beginning to his career at Stamford Bridge, when he scored six goals in his first six Premier League matches, Morata has struggled with injury and endured a barren spell in front of goal, last hitting the net on December 26. He has scored 12 times in 37 appearances for Chelsea.

Morata’s uncapped club colleague Marcos Alonso has been named in Julen Lopetegui’s 24-man squad for the two matches, while former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been recalled.

Spain face Germany in Dusseldorf on March 23 and Argentina four days later at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.