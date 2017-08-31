The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has charged the Super Eagles to approach the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Lions of Cameroon in Uyo with a never-say-die mentality.

The match comes up on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Pinnick, in a statement released by Demola Olajire, Head of Communication, on Thursday, urged the team to commit heart, soul and spirit to the match.

The Super Eagles are topping Group B with six points, from two matches.

Nigeria is four points ahead of second-placed Cameroon, who have also played two matches.

Pinnick said, “The much-respected Nigerian spirit that conquers so many adversities will see the three-time African champions through.

“But the Eagles must approach the game with a never-say-die mentality at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“This is a very crucial match and the players know so.

“The Cameroonians are not coming here to simply appraise the serenity and beauty of the city of Uyo; they are coming to contest the three points.

“The Super Eagles must throw everything – their body, heart and spirit – into the game.

“Those three points are very important to our FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, and I am confident we will get them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has announced former junior international Ikechukwu Ezenwa and two other former junior international goalkeepers, Dele Ajiboye and Dele Alampasu, as part of the team.

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses, Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Nwakaeme and Aaron Samuel are in Uyo ready for the match.

Germany-based Leon Balogun, who missed the clash with South Africa is back and is likely to pair Olympic bronze medallist, William Ekong, in central defence.

Another Olympic bronze medallist, Abdullahi Shehu, as well as Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi, Uche Agbo and Chidozie Awaziem also available to fortify the defence.

England-based Wilfred Ndidi and the Turkey-based duo of Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu are also available in the midfield, while Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho, are attackers in the team.

Olajire said that Friday’s match would kick off at 5p.m.

The return leg is scheduled to hold on Sept. 4, at Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroun.