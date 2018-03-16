The Nigerian Football Federation has renewed its partnership agreement with one of the country’s leading confectioneries, Cadbury PLC as official candy partners for a period of three years.

The official signing of the partnership agreement took place in Lagos on Friday.

In attendance at the event were the Managing Director of Cadbury, Amir Shamsi; ‎Brand Manager, Cadbury Candy, Mr Aruleba Olumide; President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and NFF second vice-president Shehu Dikko, as well as officials of Cadbury.

Shamsi revealed in his speech at the occasion that the deal was not about signing but renewing the partnership with the NFF after 10 years.

“TomTom has been a trusted Nigerian brand all through these years and will continue to give millions of Nigerians the desired soothing relief and refreshment,” he stated.

“We are not just about signing but renewing our partnership with the NFF.”

The NFF’s second vice-president Dikko added: “The new deal with TomTom is three years and the two parties will continue working together to take football to the next level so that it will be a win-win situation,” Dikko revealed during the official signing in Lagos.