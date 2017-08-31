Valencia winger Nani is undergoing a medical in Rome before completing his loan switch to Lazio.

Portugal international Nani arrived at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Thursday morning and was taken to the Paideia Clinic for the medical examination.

Superdeporte reports that Valencia have agreed to loan the former Manchester United star to Lazio for the 2017-18 campaign, with no purchase option.

Valencia are keen to offload Nani because of the 30-year-old’s high wages of €2 million net per season.

The La Liga outfit signed Nani from Fenerbahce last summer after paying his €8.5m release clause.

Under contract with Valencia for two more seasons, Nani spent two months sidelined with a thigh injury but managed 25 league appearances last season, 22 as a starter, scoring five goals and setting up seven more.

Nani was reluctant to leave Valencia this summer but the Euro 2016 winner has now agreed to join the Rome-based club in what will be his first experience in Italy and his fifth league following stints in Portugal, England, Turkey and Spain.

He was not included in Portugal’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Hungary.