Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye insists a change of venue from their Jos base to the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano would stop the Nigerian representatives from securing a favourable result in their CAF Champions League first round, second leg fixture against Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel on Sunday.

The Nigerian champions who lost the first leg 4-2 at the Olympic Stadium, Sousse, last Wednesday will host the Tunisians in Kano after the Confederation of African Football stopped them from using their home ground, New Jos Stadium due to the non-completion of the venue.

Ajiboye who is expected to start the game following injury to Okiemute Odah is however upbeat they will conquer the North Africans and secure their passage into the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

“It’s no big deal for us playing in Kano as we are used to playing in the stadium and we believe the fans will come out in large numbers to support us,” Ajiboye said.

“I just feel for some of our fans who might not be able to travel to Kano to see us in action but we will do our best to make them proud.

“We have a tough job ahead of us as Etoile du Sahel are one of the best teams in the continent, but the two goals we scored in the first leg is a big bonus for us.

“Kano is home away from home for us and we hope to make it to the group stage at the end of the day.”

Qualification to the group stage will guarantee the NPFL champions $550,000 from CAF .

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, MFM FC will take on MC Alger on Saturday at the July 5 Stadium, Algiers. The Olukoya Boys won the first leg 2-1.

No Nigerian club has won the CAF Champions League since Enyimba in 2004.