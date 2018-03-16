Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has been handed a big boost ahead of this month’s friendly matches against Poland and Serbia with the return to training of right-back Tyronne Ebuehi.

Ebuehi picked up a groin injury while in action for his Dutch club ADO Den Haag in an Eredivisie clash against NAC Breda last Saturday.

ADO Den Haag confirmed the injury on Tuesday but failed to specify how long he will be out of action.

However, in a short video posted by the club on their official website on Thursday, the defender was sighted among the players who trained ahead of Saturday’s clash against Excelsior.

The Super Eagles will take on Poland in a tune-up game on March 23rd in Warsaw and then face Serbia four days later in London.

The 22-year-old who has made 26 appearances for ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie this season only made his debut for Nigeria in an international friendly game against Argentina last November.

He came in as a second half substitute for Shehu Abdullahi in the game which Nigeria rallied back from two goals down to record a 4-2 win.