Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has dropped a hint that Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi could be the man keeping the goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Akpeyi is set to be one of the two African-based players poised to be named in the Super Eagles World Cup roster, the other being Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Although the Super Eagles faithful criticised Akpeyi for making a schoolboy error in Nigeria’s 4-2 win over Argentina last November, Rohr has backed him.

He said the South African-based goalkeeper is working hard and was unlucky when the national team lost to Bafana Bafana in their 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations qualifier last year.

”He has good chances to be one of our three goalkeepers for the World Cup,” Rohr is quoted by Soccer Laduma.

”Unfortunately, our first-choice keeper Carl Ikeme is still suffering from acute leukemia. We had a recent injury to Ikechukwu Ezenwa, but he will soon return to fitness.

”We have also discovered a young keeper in Francis Uzoho, who plays for Deportivo La Coruna. He played well against Argentina in the second half.

”Akpeyi was a bit unfortunate in our only defeat against South Africa.”