Gbenga Ogunbote has said he is not surprised by the remarkable of CHAN Eagles defender Ikouwen Udoh after the youngster’s invitation to the Nigeria U20 team, the Flying Eagles.

Ogunbote, nicknamed ‘Oracle’, was Ikouwen’s coach at Enyimba last season.

After Rangers’ 1-0 win over ‘The People’s Elephant’ in a match day 12 fixture of the NPFL in Enugu, Ikouwen zig-zagged his way through the crowd to pay homage to his former coach.

“What did I tell you?,” Ogunbote asked the fair-skinned defender as he bent down in greeting.

“How many months did I tell you, six months, isn’t it?

“And you are just starting if you keep your head down and continue to work hard and remain disciplined.

“I’m not surprised you have developed so fast as to play in the CHAN and as well get Flying Eagles call-up.

“It is a reward for your hard work and at your age, more could be on the way.”

Ikouwen played a part in CHAN Eagles silver medal feat at the Championship for African Nations (CHAN) in Morocco in January.

He was also listed by new U20 Nigeria coach Paul Aigbogun in preparation for the proposed double header friendlies against Egypt ahead the 2019 U20 AFCON.