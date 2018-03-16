Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side should be proud of their achievements in recent years even if they haven’t delivered silverware because they can’t “buy” trophies like their competitors.

Pochettino’s men travel to Swansea City on Saturday (1215GMT) in the hope of reaching the last four of the FA Cup.

Spurs have impressed at home and abroad in the last three seasons under Pochettino, but will again end the season without a trophy unless they lift the FA Cup on May 19 at their adopted home of Wembley.

But Pochettino knocked down suggestions Tottenham will have underachieved yet again if they fail to win a trophy this season.

“People that understand football very well know that this project is a project that is very exciting because we are not a club that are going to buy trophies, we are a club that is going to deserve trophies,” said the Argentine.

“That for me is why people show frustration because they think we deserve trophies that we do not achieve.”

Despite a lack of silverware, Spurs have punched well above their weight in finishing in the top four in recent seasons.

The question remains, though, how long Spurs can keep an exciting young squad assembled by Pochettino together if trophies don’t come along soon.

And their quest for Cup glory will be hampered by the absence of talismanic striker Harry Kane, who is sidelined for the rest of the month at least by ankle ligament damage picked up in a 4-1 win at Bournemouth last weekend.

On-form South Korean international Son Heung-min stepped ably into Kane’s shoes by scoring twice to take his tally to seven goals in his last four games.

And Son is expected to deputise for the England striker once more ahead of the more physical presence of Fernando Llorente on his return to the Liberty Stadium.

Llorente’s presence was badly missed by Swansea early in the season, but the Welsh side have been in great form since Carlos Carvalhal replaced the sacked Paul Clement in December.

The Swans have lost just twice in 15 games in 2018, although one of those defeats did come against Spurs in early January.

Carvalhal will have to cope without Ghanaian international brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew as the former is suspended, whilst the latter is cup-tied having previously played in the competition for West Ham.