CSKA Moscow coach admitted Ahmed Musa was not originally to start at Lyon but he did and snatched a goal for the Russian club to qualify for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League.

CSKA Moscow secured a 3-2 win over Lyon Thursday night after they lost 1-0 at home in the first leg.

Ahmed Musa’s club thus advanced on away goal’s rule after aggregate scores stood at 3-3.

The Jos-born star, who is on loan for the Russian team from EPL side Leicester City, hit target on the hour to give his team a 2–1 lead.

He was then replaced in the 73rd minute by Vitinho, who was to have started ahead of the Nigeria star but coach Viktor Gancharenko said Ahmed Musa started because he will strengthen the attack.