Fernando Torres scored twice as Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid hammered Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 in Russia to advance to the quarterfinal stage.

Atleti already held a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and Angel Correa’s rifled finish in the 16th minute gave them an early away goal, too.

The hosts swiftly struck back, with a brilliant long-range effort from Maciej Rybus, but Diego Simeone’s side would score four times after the break to progress 8-1 on aggregate.

Saul Niguez restored the visitors’ lead on the night less than two minutes into the second half, with former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Torres adding two further goals, the first of which came from the penalty spot. Substitute Antoine Griezmann added a late fifth with a delicious chip into the far corner.

The only concerning incident for Simeone came in the second half when Filipe Luis had to be taken off on a stretcher having been injured making a fine last-ditch challenge.

Atletico will now go into the Europa League draw, which takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 16.