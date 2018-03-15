Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the Portugal squad named on Thursday to face Egypt in Zurich on March 23 and the Netherlands in Geneva four days later.

The European Champions’ coach Fernando Santos will have to do without central defender Pepe, but has called up 20-year-old Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

Portugal were third in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday behind only Germany and Brazil with the World Cup in three months time.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon), Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goeztepe/TUR).

Defenders: Cédric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Inter Milan/ITA), Bruno Alves (Rangers/SCO), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Rolando (Marseille/FRA), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Fabio Coentrao (Sporting Lisbon), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER).

Midfield: William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Adrien Silva (Leicester/ENG), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), André Gomes (Barcelona/ESP), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon).

Strikers: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Gelson Martins (Sporting lisbon), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), André Silva (AC Milan/ITA)