Besiktas have been charged by UEFA after a cat was allowed onto the pitch at Vodafone Park in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The last-16 tie was interrupted on Wednesday night when the cat made its way onto the pitch shortly after half-time during the 2-1 win for Bayern.

Besiktas were charged by UEFA on Thursday for insufficient organisation (animal on to the field of play), and could also face further punishment for allowing objects to be thrown from the stands and also permitting blocked stairways.

Besiktas were handed a suspended European ban by UEFA in April 2017 over crowd trouble during a Europa League tie with Lyon, although the suspension was deferred for a probationary period of two years.

The Istanbul club subsequently banned their own supporters from attending away trips in the Champions League this year in order to avoid any further incidents which would force UEFA to act.

However, in the wake of the disruptions against Bayern, Besiktas are now facing the prospect of a full two-year ban from European competition.

The case will now be heard by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.