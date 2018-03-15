Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is the big-name absentee from Ryan Giggs’ first Wales squad for the China Cup.

Ramsey will have a “small procedure” during the international break, Giggs has revealed.

Reading midfielder David Edwards is not included and has retired from international football.

Gareth Bale is in the squad along with uncapped Brentford defender Chris Mepham and Connor Roberts, Billy Bodin and Michael Crowe receive first calls.

Everton defender Ashley Williams will continue as Wales captain, Giggs confirmed.

In addition to Ramsey, squad regular Hal Robson-Kanu is also absent, as is Sheffield United winger David Brooks, who is not risked as he recovers from glandular fever. Brooks is instead named in the Wales U21 squad.

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward is not in the squad because of an issue with his visa while Newcastle defender Paul Dummett asked not to be considered as he wants to focus on Newcastle’s Premier League relegation battle and will not play for Wales this season.

On Ramsey, Giggs said the Arsenal midfielder, who is expected to play for Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League tie with AC Milan on Thursday, would undergo a “small procedure” after the match at the Emirates.

The Wales boss added: “This is a good time for Aaron to have it done.”

Backroom staff confirmed

Giggs confirmed Osian Roberts, Tony Roberts, Albert Stuivenberg and Tony Strudwick as his backroom team ahead of the China Cup.

Wales will play hosts China in one of two games in Nanning before facing either Uruguay or the Czech Republic.

Former Manchester United coach Stuivenberg has had spells as manager of Belgian First Division club Genk and the Netherlands under-17 and under-21 teams, as well as youth coach at Feyenoord and Al Jazira Club.

Former assistant manager Roberts and goalkeeping coach Roberts will retain roles in the new-look management team.

Strudwick, Manchester United’s Head of Athletic Development, replaces Dr Ryland Morgans as Head of Performance who has taken up a similar role with England.

Williams stays as captain

Williams, 33, was appointed Wales skipper by Coleman in October 2012, leading the side during their historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

The 76-cap centre-back ruled out international retirement last autumn, despite admitting his ‘devastation’ at Wales’ October defeat to the Republic of Ireland that ended hopes of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The decision to retain Everton defender Williams as skipper after a difficult season with his club was an easy one, according to Giggs.

“I saw no reason for change,” he said.

“A couple of weeks ago I had a meeting with all the staff in Manchester for us to get to know each other and Ash came along, he’s a big part of that, he’s been a brilliant servant both as player and captain.

“There’s no reason to change. He’s getting to the end of his career so it’s something will have to look at in the future but he’s been a brilliant captain on and off the pitch and he’ll continue to do that.”

Wales squad: Hennessey, Maxwell, Crowe; Williams, Chester, Davies, Gunter, Taylor, John, Roberts, Ampadu, Mepham, Lockyer; Ledley, Evans, Allen, King, Hedges, Watkins; Bale, Lawrence, Woodburn, Wilson, Bodin, Vokes, Bradshaw.