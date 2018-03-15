Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has revealed that Nigeria 4-2 win over Argentina last November will be less important when both countries clash in the FIFA World Cup during the last Group D game in St Petersburg, Russia on June 26.

Speaking to South Africa-based Soccer Laduma, the German-born tactician said that the victory in the friendly game against the South American side does not placed the Eagles ahead of the La Albiceleste going into the World Cup

“Remember, [Lionel] Messi didn’t play that game. So we are very cautious and have to analyse this great result in context. Argentina had played another friendly against Russia in Russia before facing us. Perhaps they were a bit tired – they also left Russia soon after our game. I think no one should overrate the result. I definitely won’t overrate it. It was definitely not to our advantage because Argentina will take us more seriously now.”

Nigeria had matched Argentina in a friendly international on November 14, 2017 at Krasnodar, Russia that saw Nigeria trailing two-nil from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero strikes before Kelechi Iheanacho reduced the deficit to a goal going into halftime, a goal from Brian Idowu and brace from Alex Iwobi sealed Nigeria remarkable victory over Argentina

Both countries were later drawn in the same preliminary World Cup group at the FIFA World Cup draws last December for a fifth time in Nigeria’s six appearances at the competition.

Rorh believes that the Super Eagles will put up a decent performance in the group that include two European sides Croatia and Iceland and two times World Cup champions Argentina even though Nigeria is the least-ranked team in the group.

“Of course, I would have wanted an easier group. But it is what it is. Now we have this strong group. If you look at our FIFA ranking, we are only in 52nd position – the others are far ahead of us. I think they sit in position 14, eight and four. That means we are the underdogs. We were only in pot four in the draw, we mustn’t forget that. But we are an underdog with ambition and we want to get into the knockout stages, even though it will be very difficult. That’s our target,” he added

Nigeria will lock horn against Poland in Warsaw on March23 and face Serbia four days later in London as they prepare for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.