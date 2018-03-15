Nigeria’s Tyronne Ebuehi has been confirmed injured by ADO Den Haag.

The player picked groin problems in Den Haag’s 2-0 home loss to NAC Breda in Saturday’s Eredivisie encounter.

The right back Ebuehi was forced off in the 67th minute.

Ebuehi is part of the 28-man squad drafted by Gernot Rohr for Nigeria’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

A return date has not been set for both players, with Ebuehi’s participation in their upcoming league encounter still in doubt.

“Ebuehi is suffering from an injury in the groin area, but it is not yet known how long his recovery will last,” read a statement on club website.