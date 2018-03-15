Chelsea urged supporters to get in touch after reports of clashes with police and stewards outside the Camp Nou marred the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Barcelona.

Travelling fans took to social media on Wednesday to share stories of injuries suffered at the hands of those tasked with preventing disorder before and after the match, which Chelsea went on to lose 3-0.

Addressing the issue at Antonio Conte’s postmatch news conference, a club spokesman said: “We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game, where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt. We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of this evening’s arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities.”

A number of Chelsea supporters accused police and stewards of randomly attacking them with batons outside the stadium, and one claimed to have been targeted with pepper spray.

There were also scattered reports of supporter misbehaviour, though there were no incidents of any kind inside the stadium, where the travelling Chelsea contingent were separated by a barrier at the top of the stand.