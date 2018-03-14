Juventus beat visiting Atalanta 2-0 on Wednesday to open up a four-point lead over Napoli that could prove decisive in pursuit of an unprecedented seventh straight Serie A title.

Gonzalo Higuain scored in the first half and Blaise Matuidi doubled the advantage toward the end, shortly after Atalanta was reduced to 10 men.

Giorgio Chiellini (twice) and Higuain both had chances before the Argentinian made the breakthrough.

In the 29th minute, Higuain was set up nicely by Douglas Costa on a counter-attack to finish off with a drive into the far corner for his 20th goal of the season.

In the 79th minute, Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini was shown his second yellow for tripping Giorgio Chiellini just outside the area.

And two minutes later, Matuidi was left unmarked to score easily from inside the area.

Juventus have won 12 straight and now have their largest lead of the season. Napoli, who had led for months, earned only one point from their last two matches.

Atalanta, who drew 2-2 with Juventus in October, remained eighth.

The match was rescheduled from last month when it was postponed because of a snowstorm.