Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky for the rest of the football season.

The suspension comes after Carragher was filmed spitting towards a father and his 14-year-old daughter from his car window.

Carragher has since apologised for the incident which occured during an altercation while he was driving away from Old Trafford following Saturday’s match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The former Liverpool and England defender will be suspended from his duties as a football pundit for the rest of the season. A review will take place prior to the beginning of next season to establish whether Carragher is fit to return.

A statement from Sky said: “Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

“Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”