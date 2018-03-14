Coach Abubakar Bala have been appointed as the new technical adviser of Kwara United after the club part ways with John Obuh.

The current Flying Eagles assistant coach saw Niger Tornadoes to the 2017 Aiteo Cup final were they came runners up and he will be unveil by the club management today in Ilorin Kwara state.

It will be recall that the management of the llorin based side on Monday officially released the former handler John Obuh as head coach.

Obuh’s last duty with the Harmony Boys was Sunday’s NPFL matchday 12 encounter playing host to El Kanemi Warriors which ended no winner no vanquish state 1-1 at the Kwara state Stadium in Ilorin, a side which he saw through from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Bala said the management of the llorin club have tasked him to bring the team out of relegation waters and put them in a comfortable position in the Nigeria top flight league.

“I am right now the technical adviser of Kwara United.

“Somebody a senior colleague in the coaching profession jokingly said the problem at Kwara United is too overwhelming and weighty than my youthful body could be able to shoulder.

“Well, my experience as a premier league coach with Niger Tornadoes where I took the side from the 17th position midseason to finish at the 11th position as well as my national team experience I sincerely do not believe the job at Kwara United is bigger than me to handle.

“I and the management agreed that there are lots of things not in its proper places in the team that needed to be addressed. “There are the ones with the management, coaches, players as well aside the internal ones.

“However, first and foremost the management must quickly rally round to immediately see to the improvement of the welfare of the players.

“That’s key to help us see how we can move quickly to turn things around for the better towards getting the side out of relegation.

“Of course, the immediate mandate is to get the side out of relegation and I sincerely believe that with the cooperation of everybody the task is achievable,” said the former FC Lokoja to newsmen.

The new gaffer will be up for his first task on Sunday playing away from home with the reigning champions Plateau United in the NPFL matchday 13 in Jos.

Kwara United are currently at the bottom of the NPFL table with 11 points from 12 games.