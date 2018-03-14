Nigerian international John Obi Mikel has hailed Belgian attacker Eden Hazard for bringing up 200 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

Hazard reached the milestone for the Blues in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, joining an elite band of players which includes club legends such as John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Mikel is also amongst the 200 club (he made over 350 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea from 2006 to 2017) and took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate.

“Congratulations to Eden Hazard on joining me in the Chelsea FC 200 club, 200 Premier League appearances, well deserved,” Mikel captioned a photo of himself and Hazard.

Hazard is set to be Chelsea’s key attacking player when they play away to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League tonight.