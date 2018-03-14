Vincenzo Montella says his Sevilla team played the “game of their lives” at Old Trafford to dump Manchester United out of the Champions League.

A 2-1 victory on Tuesday night was enough to send Sevilla into the quarter-finals, having drawn the home leg 0-0 three weeks ago.

Substitute Wissam Ben Yedder proved to be Sevilla’s hero on the night, scoring twice in five minutes before a late Romelu Lukaku goal.

The fallout will ultimately focus on United’s shock exit, but Montella was revelling in a historic moment for Sevilla, having navigated the La Liga side to the last eight for the first time in 60 years.

“I’m very, very happy, it’s amazing we’ve won in this very special stadium and the first time in 60 years we’re in the quarter-finals of the Champions League,” Montella told reporters.

“I have some very happy players who have got Sevilla in their soul and in their heart. All the players were fantastic, they played the game of their lives.

“Even though we didn’t create chances in the first-half we put in a good performance. I felt we were in control possession-wise and we have them very little opportunity to get close to our goal.

“In the second half, I’m pleased Ben Yedder turned things around and it was he who made the difference. He was decisive and finished well on two occasions.”

Sevilla headed into the last-16 tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Valencia in the league on Saturday.

Before facing United, Montella admitted his side were willing to “suffer” at Old Trafford – now, the Sevilla boss has a quarter-final to prepare for, though he is yet to concern himself with who the opponent could be.

“We were risky against Valencia and paid by losing that game,” he said. “However, tonight we were every effective and it was a totally different style of play and I’m happy we managed to turn things around.

“Everything is difficult. I think it’s just as hard catching Valencia or getting to the final. There are two more rounds before the final so let’s talk about the quarters before we talk about the final.

“I’m not thinking about the next opponent, whether it be Italian or whoever, I’m just enjoying this moment.”