Leicester City loanee Ahmed Musa has been named by CSKA Moscow on the squad for a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 return leg at Lyon.

The squad flew out to France today.

Lyon won the first leg 1-0 with Ahmed Musa playing 87 minutes before he was replaced.

The second leg will be played on Thursday night.

The Europa League quarter-final draw will be staged on Friday.

CSKA Moscow squad:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev, Ilya Pomazun.

Defenders: Vasily Berezutskiy, Kirill Nababkin, Aleksey Berezutskiy, Sergey Ignashevich, Georgy Shchennikov.

Midfielders: Pontus Wernbloom, Aleksandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev, Bibras Natcho, Konstantin Kuchaev, Astemir Gordyushenko, Khetag Khosonov, Georgy Milanov, Kristijan Bistrovic.

Strikers: Vitinho, Timur Zhamaletdinov, Ahmed Musa, Fedor Chalov.