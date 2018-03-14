Leicester City loanee Ahmed Musa has been named by CSKA Moscow on the squad for a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 return leg at Lyon.
The squad flew out to France today.
Lyon won the first leg 1-0 with Ahmed Musa playing 87 minutes before he was replaced.
The second leg will be played on Thursday night.
The Europa League quarter-final draw will be staged on Friday.
CSKA Moscow squad:
Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev, Ilya Pomazun.
Defenders: Vasily Berezutskiy, Kirill Nababkin, Aleksey Berezutskiy, Sergey Ignashevich, Georgy Shchennikov.
Midfielders: Pontus Wernbloom, Aleksandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev, Bibras Natcho, Konstantin Kuchaev, Astemir Gordyushenko, Khetag Khosonov, Georgy Milanov, Kristijan Bistrovic.
Strikers: Vitinho, Timur Zhamaletdinov, Ahmed Musa, Fedor Chalov.