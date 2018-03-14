Tyronne Ebuehi will miss friendlies against Poland and Serbia later this month after his Dutch club ADO Den Haag confirmed he has suffered a groin injury.

ADO Den Haag did not announce how long the defender will be sidelined, but it is most likely he will now miss Nigeria friendlies against Poland on March 23 and against Serbia four days later.

The matches are to prepare Nigeria for the World Cup in Russia in June.

Ebuehi has a handful of caps under his belt since his debut against Corsica a year ago.

He is hoping to make the final cut to Russia 2018.

The 22-year-old Ebuehi has made 26 appearances in the league this season and his club are eighth on the table with 36 points from 27 matches.