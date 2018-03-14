Coach Gernot Rohr has allayed fears Torino midfielder Joel Obi will not be available for this month’s World Cup warm-ups against Poland and Serbia.

Joel Obi has been recalled to the Super Eagles after many years of absence, but he missed last weekend’s Serie A action due to injury.

However, Rohr said the former Inter Milan ace was sidelined as a precautionary measure by his club.

“He missed the game at the weekend as a precaution by his club, the injury is not that serious,” Rohr said.

“The player has told me he is managing the situation and there is nothing to fear about his fitness.”

Nigeria take on Poland on March 23, before they face Serbia four days later in London as part of their build-up for the World Cup in Russia.