Coach Duke Udi has been relieved of his post as head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

Udi, according to a statement signed by the Ondo State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Yusuf -Ogunleye, was sacked over acts of insubordination and gross misconduct.

Yusuf-Ogunleye said the ministry took the decision following letters received from the Ondo State Football Agency on Udi’s unprofessional behaviour.

Technical director of the club, Henry Abiodun, has been mandated to take charge of the team with immediate effect.

Former Nigeria international Udi took charge of Sunshine during the second half of the campaign last term and helped the Akure club maintain their top flight status.

He is the third managerial casualty in the NPFL this season after Erasmus Onu and John Obuh were sacked by Niger Tornadoes and Kwara United respectively.

Sunshine Stars are 17th in the table with 13 points from 12 matches and will play Yobe Deserts on Sunday in Akure.