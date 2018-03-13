Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been described in less than complimentary terms by former bayern Munich team doctor Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt who said the Spaniard “is a person with a weak self-confidence who does everything to hide that from other people,” in his newly released autobiography.

Muller-Wohlfahrt, in an extract from his book, Seeing with your Hands: My Life and my Medicine, published in Bild reopened old wounds with Guardiola with whom he had a running battle at the German club.

The doctor was the orthopaedic surgeon who had worked at Bayern for more than 35 years by the time Guardiola was appointed as head coach in 2013 but the pair endured a tempestous relationship with the former Barca boss irritated by Muller-Wohlfahrt’s refusal to attend training sessions and reportedly clashing with the veteran physician over a number of issues, including treatment for the injury-plagued Thiago Alcantara.

Muller-Wohlfahrt and three members of his staff stepped down and claimed they were held responsible for the 3-1 Champions League defeat to Porto in 2015.

Now back in another capacity at the club, the passage of time does not appear to have healed old wounds.

“I think Pep Guardiola is a person with a weak self-confidence who does everything to hide that from other people,” .

“Because of that he seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority.

“He knew everything better: Five minutes warm-up had to be enough. But that couldn’t end up well.

“Apparently he saw me as a receiver of commands whom he could order every time he wants.”

Muller-Wohlfahrt explained he found himself yelling angrily at Guardiola as their relationship went downhill.

“I shouted at Guardiola and hit the table with my fist so hard that the plates and cups clanked. The first time during all the years [at Bayern] I had to be loud,” he added.

Guardiola’s City are two wins away from claiming the Premier League title and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Bayern, also on the cusp of progress to the next round of the competition, could wrap up a sixth consecutive Bundesliga crown this weekend.