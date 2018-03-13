Nigeria U20 team, the Flying Eagles, are set to play two friendly matches against their Egyptian counterparts later this month, officials said.

Both teams are preparing for the U20 AFCON qualifiers later this year.

“Egypt have accepted a proposal for the Flying Eagles to play two friendly matches as part of both countries’ build-up to the U20 AFCON qualifiers,” a top team official said.

The Flying Eagles will face the overall winners of the clash between Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in April to get their qualifying campaign underway.

Tentative departure of the Flying Eagles from Abuja to Cairo has been fixed for March 22.