Plateau United will be counting on the heat of Kano to subdue Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and qualify to the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Champions League Sunday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have ruled that Sunday’s first round second leg match will be played in Kano and not Jos, the home ground of the Nigeria champions, after the Tunisians complained about the standard of the stadium in Jos.

Plateau United will now hope Sunday’s game is played from 2pm local time with the hope that the hot afternoon sun will work against the Tunisians.

Etoile Sahel won the first leg in Sousse 4-2, but debutants Plateau United can still qualify for the group stage of the Champions League should they win the return game by at last 2-0.

Enyimba are the only Nigerian club who have won the Champions League, in 2003 and 2004.

Incidentally, they edged past Etoile Sahel on penalties in the 2004 final in Abuja.