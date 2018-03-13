Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi insists Trabzonspor must continue winning games in the Turkish Super Lig if they are to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Trabzonspor last featured in the UEFA Europa League in the 2011/12 season where they failed to get past the group stage of the competition.

Onazi and his teammates bounced back from a poor run to record their third win in eight Turkish League games on Monday, defeating Akhisarspor 3-1 to move to sixth in the Turkish League table.

Trabzonspor trail fourth-placed Fenerbahçe by eight points and Kayserispor in fifth position with two points with nine games left to play in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 25-year-ld midfielder, who has been called up for the Super Eagles international friendlies against Poland and Serbia, said: “It was a good win and I am happy to have started again as well.

“But we must keep winning games to finish as high as we can in the table and maybe get a Europa League ticket. There are still quite a number of games to play.”

Trabzonspor are now on 39 points in the league table from 40 games.

The face Yeni Malatyaspor in their next game on Sunday.