Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he will try out new tactics and formations when the Super Eagles take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Poland and Serbia later this month.

The Eagles face Poland on March 23 and four days later, they tackle Serbia in London.

“I hope to try different systems (in these matches), so we can change when necessary,” Rohr said.

“We have played 4-3-3, 5-3-2 already.

“We also hope to improve team harmony after did well in last two games, while playing offensive football.”

Rohr has also disclosed he will give fresh call-ups Joel Obi (Torino), Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly) and Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United) a chance to stake a claim for places on the World Cup-bound squad.