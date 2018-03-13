Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed that ADO Den Haag right-back Tyronne Ebuehi will be available for the two international friendly matches against Poland and Serbia later in the month, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ebuehi was reportedly injured at the weekend in a Dutch league game but Rohr has assured that having called to speak with the young defender, Ebuehi will be fit for the matches.

“We have got information from Ebuehi and his coach and we are happy that it is nothing serious,” Rohr told CSN.

“He is going to be fit and available for the matches.”

Ebuehi is one of the 28 players invited for the matches billed to prepare the Super Eagles for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria will play Poland in Warsaw on March 23 and face Serbia in London on March 27 in their build-up to the World Cup.