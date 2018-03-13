Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick says Scott McTominay is a “shining example” to young footballers.

McTominay has made 17 appearances in all competitions for United this season, and received his first call-up to the senior Scotland squad for their upcoming games against Costa Rica and Hungary.

Carrick, who will retire from playing football at the end of the season, hailed the 21-year-old’s hard work and focus which he believes is giving McTominay the best chance of fulfilling an established career.

“I think it is quite refreshing to look at Scott and see how he deals with it,” Carrick said ahead of United’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Sevilla.

“He goes about his business, he comes in, he is always in doing extra training. He’s desperate to do well and he’s always looking for those little things to improve on.

“All the glitz and the glamour that can surround young players these days, he doesn’t seem too interested in that, which is fantastic especially at this stage of his career.

“It’s about making a career, that’s how it is. You can’t live like you’ve had a career before you’ve had the career – you’ve got to earn it.”

“But he’s still got some way to go to fully establish himself as a big player for this club but so far he’s on a great track, he’s given himself the best possible chance to fulfil that.

“He’s a shining example to kids looking up to how you can be within yourself and how you are coping, your body language, mentality. He’s done great.”