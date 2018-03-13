Newly-invited Super Eagles forward Junior Ajayi on Monday night won his second Egyptian Premier League title with Al Ahly.

It was the Red Devils’ third title in a row and their 40th domestic title overall with six games to spare.

The eight-time African champions achieved the defeat following Al Masry’s 0-0 draw against Entag El Harby on Monday.

Al Ahly earlier on Saturday defeated ENPPI 1-0 thanks to Ayman Ashraf’s goal.

Hossam El-Badry’s men sit at the top of the standings with 75 points and are followed by Ismaily with 53 points, Zamalek with 51 points and Al Masry 49 points.

Ajayi who is hoping to make Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been one of the consistent performers for Al Ahly this season.

He has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 24 games.

Overall, the former Shooting Stars striker has scored 16 goals in 45 appearances for Al Ahly since the switch from Tunisian club CS Sfaxien in 2016.