Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says they do not fear Argentina’s Lionel Messi ahead of the 208 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles coach has declared that his men will not be intimidated when they clash with two-time world champions and Messi at the global showpiece.

The Barcelona superstar has already faced the West African nation twice in a FIFA event, in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, where he netted a brace in his team’s 3-2 win at Estádio Beira-Rio.

”We know he’s (Messi) one of the best players in the world but we are not worried about anybody because we have a good team,” Rohr told The Punch.

”The game against Argentina will be a tough one and it will be very interesting going into the group’s last games.

”Perhaps we don’t have players we had in the 1990s, when only one player could make the difference.

”But now, we have a young team playing good and quality football, not only one or two quality players who can make the difference.”

Nigeria will face off against Argentina in their last Group D fixture at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018.