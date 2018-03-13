Marco Reus believes that the injuries that have beset his career in recent years are part of the ups and downs suffered by every footballer – except for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reus has been a Borussia Dortmund stalwart since returning to his boyhood club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

The forward boasts two Bundesliga Player of the Season awards, although Bayern Munich’s domestic dominance means 2016-17’s DFB Pokal is his only major title.

He has also suffered from serious injuries, however, most recently tearing his cruciate ligaments in that Pokal final, but he affirms that he is not frustrated by his bad luck.

“Normally during a career, it’s not just going up, except maybe Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but stagnation or even setbacks are also included,” he explained to Goal.

“Then it is important to realise that it is the way it is – no problem. Injuries just belong to a footballer career. What others make of it is their thing, but it is very important that you are stable in your mind.

“You should not just say: I have to enjoy football now, you should really enjoy football.”

Since recovering from that injury Reus has been in fine form, scoring three goals in five Bundesliga outings in 2018 and signing a fresh contract with BVB that takes his link with the club to 2023.

And the 28-year-old admitted that he was raring to go when finally given the green light to return.

“One thing you can believe from me: With a break of seven, eight months you do not want to wait longer than absolutely necessary,” he said.

“On the other hand, when you’re out so long, you have to keep in mind that the body, and in my case the knee, has changed as a result of the operation.

“It takes a certain amount of time to regain your rhythm – not only in the games, but also in training. It was also important that I suffered no setbacks in the injury phase.

“For me it was finally certain: I feel good, everything is fine, let’s go.”

Now the forward has set his sights on the upcoming World Cup, after injury robbed him of the chance to star in Russia with the eventual winners.

“Brazil 2014? That’s the past, I cannot change that anymore. I am also not one to look so far into the future,” Reus added.

“Things can change every day, something can happen every day. If everything goes well and I show my performance, I think I have a good chance of playing [in Russia].”