Coach Gbenga Ogunbote has said Enugu Rangers 1-0 home win over regional rivals and his former club Enyimba shows he is on track.

“Ordinarily, I wouldn’t celebrate but I’ve always tried to win against my former teams,” he said.

“And you know such feelings when you get over your former team.

“It shows you are right on the ball.”

Ogunbote also said the Rangers doctor had warned him goalkeeper Femi Thomas may finish Sunday’s ‘Oriental Derby’ on account of dizziness.

Thomas, a former Enyimba shot stopper, was substituted on the half hour after he went down and relapsed into dizziness.

He was kept constantly busy including pulling off a top save at point-blank range.

Thomas went down later and it took the medical personnel several minutes to get him back on his feet.

Few minutes later, he went down again, feeling dizzy, forcing Rangers to replace him with Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu.

“When he first went down and had to be attended to by the doctor, the report the doctor gave me was though Femi (Thomas) later came back on his feet, he may not complete the game”, Ogunbote said.

“The doctor said Femi could start feeling dizzy late on and it was no surprise for me when he went down again, feeling dizzy which we responded to by pulling him out.”