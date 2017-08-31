Liverpool have completed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a £40million transfer fee.

The England international, who spent six years at the Emirates, has penned a long-term contract at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played 198 games for the Gunners since signing from Southampton in 2011 but made his desire to leave known by rejecting multiple contract offers.

Premier League champions Chelsea appeared in pole position to sign the 24-year-old after agreeing a fee with Arsenal but the player favoured a move to Liverpool.

Speaking to the club website following his deadline day switch, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: ‘I’m currently away with England, so I’m at St George’s Park.

‘Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help.

‘I’m not going to say too much today; I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them.’

A message on Arsenal’s official website read: ‘We’d like to thank Alex for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.’

Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes Jurgen Klopp’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson.

On his new recruit, Klopp said: ‘He may still be young but he has a lot of experience in the Premier League, Champions League and for his country. Already he is a very, very good player and I think he has the mentality and desire to get even better – and that excites me.

‘This is someone making a tough decision to leave one great club and come to another great club and I think he had many options, so to get him means I am delighted.

‘He didn’t make an easy decision but I think he made a great one to go on this journey with this squad of talented boys and our great supporters. I welcome him to the Liverpool family.’