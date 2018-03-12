Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has labelled Frank de Boer the “worst manager in the history of the Premier League”, after the Dutchman criticised his handling of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has had to make do with limited first-team opportunities under Mourinho this season, particularly following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal in January, but the England international returned to the starting line-up on Saturday afternoon to score both goals in a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

De Boer praised Rashford after the match and said it is a “pity” the 20-year-old plays under Mourinho at Old Trafford – prompting an angry response from the United boss on Monday.

“I read some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League, Frank de Boer – seven matches, seven defeats, zero goals,” said Mourinho, alluding to De Boer’s unsuccessful spell in charge of Crystal Palace earlier this season.

“He was saying that it is not good for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me, because the most important thing for me is to win.

“If he was coached by Frank, he would learn how to lose because he lost every game.”