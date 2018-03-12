Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has told French giants Paris Saint-Germain that they must be patient in their ambition to win the UEFA Champions League.

PSG’s hopes of winning their first European crown this season went up in smoke last week when they were eliminated by reigning champions Real Madrid.

Yet Drogba, who was a key factor in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph in 2012, believes club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi must not lose hope after another failure this season.

He told Telefoot: “It takes time to win a competition.

“Look, the teams are not the same, the conditions are not the same. But the determination was on our side (at Chelsea).

“It is also on the Parisian side. But it takes time.”